Bloomsburg, Pa. — A plan to remove a flock of Canada geese at the Bloomsburg Town Park drew a crowd of community members and animal activists to a council meeting Monday night.

Criticism over the town's decision to contract with the U.S. Department of Agriculture to remove and cull the flock came swiftly after council's April 11 meeting.

Dawn Moore, who founded the group, "Save the Geese," brought a petition to Monday's meeting with nearly 800 signatures.

"Our demands are that you drop the contract with the USDA for lethal methods for geese management and implement updated, non-lethal methods," Moore told council.

The geese, which are non-migratory, can be deterred from staying in the area with noise and visual deterrents, she said. Even the USDA plan says culling the geese should be a "last resort," Moore added.

Although council agreed to enter into a contract with the USDA for a geese roundup that includes euthanizing a number of the birds, they didn't make it clear to residents that the contract also included other methods of removing the geese, Mayor Justin Hummel explained.

It was never the plan to kill all the geese, he said. Some of the adult geese will remain, while others will be shooed off with deterrents. They'll also try to control the population by targeting nests and eggs.

"Ugly decisions"

There are 7 million Canada geese in the U.S. and that population is set to double every 10 years, councilman Nick McGaw explained.

"Sometimes the ugly decisions are the responsible decisions," McGaw said.

The flock that has settled along the river and Town Park lagoon have been chased away from the nearby Bloomsburg Municipal Airport, he told the crowd.

It was geese that took down a US Airways flight in 2009, which Pilot Sully Sullenberger famously landed in the Hudson River, McGaw pointed out.

"The airport is a factor in our response to this," he said. "Airports and geese are a bad combination."

The fear is that shooing the geese from the Town Park will send them back to the airport, which could have deadly consequences. The airport sees 14,000 operations a year, including organ transplant flights, Airport Manager B.J. Teichman noted.

Geese: a "nuisance"

Not everyone who attended was against the town's decision to remove the geese.

"When kids play soccer, they slid in the slippery poop and land face first," she told council. "When I'm walking my dog, he wants to eat it and roll in it. It's disgusting."

Heckel also noted there's been a number of dead fish floating found in the Town Park lagoon in recent weeks, which may be attributed to an increase of goose droppings in the water.

"Nature is out of sync," Heckel said. "The population is out of control."

Lonnie Crawford, husband of councilman Bonnie Crawford, said the Town Park will still be a welcoming home to migratory geese — just not to the ones who have made it their home year-round.

He said he's heard from a lot of residents who are in favor of population control.

"They've become a nuisance," Crawford said.

Several representatives from animal activist groups also spoke at the meeting, offering resources and training in non-lethal controls.

Although council voted to make an agreement with the USDA, the contract hasn't been signed and final decisions on the best method for dealing with the goose population haven't been made, Hummel said.

