Wellsboro, Pa. — Where are the Totally Ninja Raccoons? Those funny raccoons will be hiding in 25 Wellsboro area businesses for the entire month of July, beginning Friday, July 1.

Every July for seven straight years, From My Shelf Books & Gifts at 7 East Avenue in Wellsboro had hosted the Candlewick Press search for Where's Waldo, the publisher's iconic cartoon character. Due to Covid-19, Candlewick canceled the hunts in 2020 and 2021.

Last year, Amy’s Bookcase, a bookstore in Farmington, New Mexico, decided to host a Totally Ninja Raccoons Hunt and earned buzz-worthy event status.

From My Shelf Books has gotten positive feedback from participants about the Ninja Raccoon Hunt in Wellsboro for each of the past two years.

In response, the Wellsboro bookstore owned by author Kevin Coolidge is hosting the "Where Are the Totally Ninja Raccoons" hunt for the third year in a row. The hunt is based on Coolidge's "Totally Ninja Raccoon" action series for 7 to 10 year-old reluctant readers. The series is about three raccoon brothers who become ninjas.

The search for the three brothers starts on Friday, July 1 at 9 a.m. and ends at 6 p.m. on Saturday, July 30. This event gives both locals and tourists of all ages an opportunity to play.

Each of the 25 participating business in Wellsboro or a surrounding township will have free passports, listing the businesses where searchers can find the Ninja Raccoons. When a customer spots the raccoons, the business will stamp or sign the passport.

All passports must be turned in at From My Shelf Books & Gifts no later than 6 p.m. on Saturday, July 30 to be eligible for prizes.

"Visiting kids sometimes worry about not having time to search at all of the locations," said Kasey Coolidge, manager of From My Shelf Books. "We reassure them that everyone who plays has a chance to win prizes sponsored by the participating businesses," she said.

"At each place the Totally Ninja Raccoons are found, the participant's passport must be signed or stamped in order for his or her tickets to be placed in the prize jar," said Kasey. "We will draw for prizes live at 1 p.m. on Sunday, July 31 via our From My Shelf Books & Gifts Facebook page." Winners need not be present to win.

Prizes include $100 in cash, gift certificates and items donated by participating businesses, a variety of books, and Wellsboro Chamber Bucks.

For more information, call Kasey Coolidge at 570-724-5793.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox. More from this section +3 Warrior Coffee Project urges students and consumers to ask who is behind their cup