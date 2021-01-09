Every year on January 9, citizens nationwide recognize National Law Enforcement Appreciation Day.
A thankless and dangerous job with little predictability, law enforcement officers work to make our communities safer.
From game wardens who protect wildlife to state troopers who keep our roadways safe, there are many different types of law enforcement agencies to appreciate.
Here are some ways to observe National Law Enforcement Appreciation Day, according to NationalDayCalendar.com:
- Send a note of thanks to your local, county or state police agency
- Wear blue
- Turn your social media channels blue
- Shine a blue porch light
- Use the hashtag #NationalLawEnforcementAppreciationDay