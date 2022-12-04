Nichols, N.Y. — In celebration of Giving Tuesday, the Tioga Downs Regional Community Foundation gave $1.1 million in grants to nonprofits in the northern tier of Pennsylvania and nearby New York counties. Donations covered organizations in Tioga and Bradford Counties in Pennsylvania, and Broome and Chemung Counties in New York.

“It feels incredible to honor the organizations that hold our community together–especially on Giving Tuesday,” said Tioga Downs owner Jeffrey Gural, whose mother’s family was from Binghamton. “This foundation allows us to support people who are changing lives in the cities, towns, and villages our guests call home.”

The Tioga Downs Regional Community Foundation is the charitable arm of Tioga Downs, a casino resort in Nichols. It regularly donates to charitable, religious, literary, scientific, and educational nonprofits in nearby counties.

This year's $1.1 million cumulative donation is a new record for the Foundation, which received a deluge of grant applications earlier in the year.

Pennsylvanian nonprofits that received grants include:

Tioga County

A New Hope Center

Berkshire Community Association

Camp Ahwaga Association

Candor Emergency Squad, Inc.

Catholic Charities of Tompkins/Tioga

Cornell Cooperative Extension of Tioga County

Empire State Special Needs Experience, Inc.

Kali's Klubhouse, Inc.

McKendree United Methodist Church Open Hearts Dinner

Owego EMS, Inc.

Southern Tier Music Teachers Association

Stray Haven Humane Society & SPCA

Tioga County Boys & Girls Club

Waterman Conservation Education Center

Bradford County

Animal Care Fund

Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Twin Tiers

Bradford County Action, Inc.

Dale's Depot

Guthrie Clinic

Northern Tier Unified Arts Association

Sayre House of Hope

Secure Rehabilitation and Vocational Enterprises, Inc.

Spay Neuter Save Network

Special Olympics Pennsylvania

Supporting Area Families Everyday (S.A.F.E)

Troy Lions Club Foundation

United Way of Bradford County

