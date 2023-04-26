Knoxville, Pa. — A public library in Tioga County will be getting a $3.5 million upgrade this year.

Renovations of the Knoxville Public Library will take a year to complete. The project will create a large space with a state-of-the-art community room, a permanent site for its history museum, handicapped access to all floors, and reopening of the historic third-floor dance hall.

The renovations and addition are funded by the Deerfield Charitable Trust and Paul and Rhoda Dearman Morrisroe. The Deerfield Charitable Trust is a non-profit organization that was established by the late Edwin A. and Jane E. Glover, Knoxville residents who were avid supporters of the arts, the local library, and our community.

Members of the Deerfield Charitable Trust, the Knoxville Public Library, and Larry Foor with Foor & Associates, celebrated the groundbreaking on Monday, Aug. 24, 2023.

