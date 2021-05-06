Local author Lori Duffy Foster is a former crime reporter who lives in Tioga County with her husband and four children.

‘A dead mans eyes’ is the first novel in what she has called the ‘Lisa Jamison mystery/suspense series.’

‘A dead mans eyes’ is the story of a crime reporter who got pregnant at age 15.

The book follows Lisa Jamison as she investigates a drug murder which an ex-boyfriend of hers is accused of doing.

Smelling something fishy, Jamison digs deeper only to be shocked while risking her own life.

Her nonfiction book, Raising Identical Twins: The Unique Challenges and Joys of the Early Years, is available from Amazon.

Duffy Foster is a member of Mystery Writers of America, Sisters in Crime, The Historical Novel Society and Pennwriters. Duffy Foster is vice president of the Knoxville, Pa. public Library board.

