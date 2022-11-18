The pre-sale for Taylor Swift's new tour was anything but swift.
Tickets became available for Swift's 'The Eras Tour' on Tuesday. The demand blew away even the highest of expectations and predictions.
It is estimated that over 14 million fans, or "Swifties" as they are often called, logged-in in an attempt to purchase tickets.
By Thursday Ticketmaster had cancelled the upcoming public sale out of a fear of not being able to meet the necessary ticket inventory.
Due to extraordinarily high demands on ticketing systems and insufficient remaining ticket inventory to meet that demand, tomorrow's public on-sale for Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour has been cancelled.— Ticketmaster (@Ticketmaster) November 17, 2022
CEO Greg Maffei of Liberty Media, says the downfall is a result of expecting 1.5 million "verified" fans to visit the site rather than the estimated 14 million.
"Verified" fans had received a code to enter on the Ticketmaster platform to join a queue of ticket purchasers. However, there are multiple reports of these codes not working.
With the cancellation of the public sale, and the mishandling of the pre-sale, many are questioning what actually happened and pointing the finger at Tickermaster for answers. So much so that Jonathon Skrmetti, Attorney General in Tennesee, has begun an investigation.
Tennessee Attorney General Jonathan Skrmetti is concerned about consumer complaints related to @Ticketmaster’s pre-sale of @taylorswift13 concert tickets. He and his Consumer Protection team will use every available tool to ensure that no consumer protection laws were violated.— TN Attorney General (@AGTennessee) November 16, 2022
As of this morning, Swift herself has remained silent throughout the process.