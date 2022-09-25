Lewisburg, Pa. — Evangelical Community Hospital's wildly popular Cookin' Men event returns! Help the fellas turn up the heat on breast cancer awareness as they create culinary delights while raising funds for the Thyra M. Humphreys Center for Breast Health.

Joining the fun are some “Cookin’ Women” who will bring their own special offerings to the 2022 event. In total 21 chefs or chef teams will be vying for favorite dish and the Top Chef honor.

On Thursday, Oct. 27, 2022 from 6:30 - 8:30 p.m. in the event space of Rusty Rail Brewing Company in Mifflinburg, Pa., the Valley's celebrity chefs will don their aprons and make amazing appetizers, entrees, and desserts.

Tickets are $50 each. Ticket sales begin on Friday, Sept. 30 and will be available on a first-come, first-served basis. Tickets may not be available at the door - remember, this is a popular event! Physical tickets will be mailed after purchase. There is a limit of 350 tickets available.

New to this year’s event, attendees can opt for a VIP experience by purchasing tickets for the Hospitality VIP Reception, an additional cost of $25 with the purchase of a Cookin' Men event ticket.

The Hospitality VIP Reception will be held in the Rusty Rail Brewing Company Game Room from 5:30 - 6:30 p.m. and 8 - 9:30 p.m. and will include a pairing menu prepared by the Rusty Rail Executive Chef with tasting. Only 100 VIP experience tickets are available.

Weis Markets is the grand sponsor of this year’s event.

Prior to the event, community members can vote for their favorite chef by making a donation in their name. The chef who raises the most money will receive the honorary title of “Top Chef” at the event and be presented with the coveted Pink Whisk award.

To purchase tickets or cast Favorite Chef votes in any amount, call (570) 522-4850 or visit www.EvanHospital.com/cookinmen and click on the name of your favorite chef. The top chef contest ends at noon on Oct. 27, 2022.

All of the fan favorite contest votes and event proceeds will benefit the Thyra M. Humphreys Center for Breast Health. The Center will utilize the funds raised to ensure that all patients in the region have access to the most advanced screening and diagnostic breast imaging studies.

In addition to the pre-event contest, attendees will get to vote for their favorite dish by sampling all of the options and casting their vote. An award will also be given to the chef who receives the most votes for representing the pinkest enthusiasm at the event. The winners will be announced at the end of the evening.

