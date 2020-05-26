Williamsport -- Enjoy takeout food featuring traditional recipes from China on Wednesday, May 27.

Thrive International is an organization that helps people from diverse cultures improve their language proficiency and learn about the new culture in which they live. Thrive also offers immigration legal assistance and opportunities to integrate with and serve the community, as they often do with their takout specials.

This month Ping shares her helpfulness and recipes with Thrive and the community. She said that these recipes are very much comfort food in her area and are typically served at home or in cafeterias in China. They can also be found on the menus of Chinese restaurants in the U.S. in larger cities.

Each meal includes the following:

Carrots & Beef–Made from hamburger, carrots, green onions, garlic, ginger powder, soy sauce, oyster sauce, salt, and oil. A vegetarian option will be available made with an Impossible Burger

Vinegar Potatoes–potatoes, green onions, bell pepper, vinegar, garlic, salt, sugar, and oil

White Rice

Cold Pepsi/Coke will be available as a drink

Due to Covid-19, Thrive will be taking extra precautions during preparation for the safety of our volunteers and customers. These precautions include a smaller volunteer crew, extra disinfecting, masks, and social distancing. Pick up will be outside. Customers are requested to wear masks and observe social distancing during pick up.

Meals are $7.50 each, $8.50 for vegetarian option. Place your order online here.

Pick up

Takeout meals are available for pick up at City Alliance Church (420 Elmira Street in Williamsport, PA 17701). In the case of inclement weather, takeout will be rescheduled for the next day. Notification will be provided via email, Facebook, and on Thrive's website.

Proceeds from Thrive’s monthly meals help support ESL classes for those working hard to learn English as well as Thrive’s immigration legal services program helping low-income community members.