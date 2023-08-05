Cardwell, Montana — Three women were attacked by a wild otter while they were floating down a river on inner tubes.

All three women were injured during the encounter, with one of the women so badly injured she had to be airlifted to the hospital.

The attack occurred on Wednesday evening around 8:15 p.m. The three friends were floating about three miles upstream from the Sappington Bridge in Montana.

“While attacks from otters are rare, otters can be protective of themselves and their young, especially at close distances,” Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks said in a released statement. “They give birth to their young in April and can later be seen with their young in the water during the summer,” the release added.

Otters may also be protective of food resources, especially when those resources are scarce.

FWP advises recreationists to keep a wide distance, and to give all wildlife plenty of space.

In drought conditions, low water levels can also bring people closer to water-dwelling wildlife. Being aware and keeping your distance can help avoid dangerous encounters, reduce stress for wildlife, and promote healthy animal behavior, officials say.

If you are attacked by an otter, FWP advises to fight back, get away and out of the water, and seek medical attention.