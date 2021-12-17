Williamsport, Pa. -- 'Wreath's Across America' is a national event which places wreaths at the graves of U.S. veterans of all wars past. Local coordination for the event has been successful, with wreaths expected across many northcentral Pa. cemeteries this weekend.

12 cemeteries between Lycoming and Sullivan Counties will be covered starting Saturday. The act honors the service of veterans past in wars ranging from the Revolutionary War to the Civil War to the Vietnam conflict, according to Dori Rankinen, coordinator of the Wreaths Across America event in northcentral Pa.

Rankinen said 2,371 wreaths are expected to be laid in Montoursville alone.

A service will be held at the Montoursville Cemetery beginning at 10 a.m. on Dec. 18 prior to the laying of wreaths, which is expected to have between 200-300 volunteers ready to honor specific veterans resting in eternal peace on earth.

"They say a person dies twice. First, when they take their last breath physically, and then again when theres no one left to say their name and tell their story," Rankinen said.

According to Rankinen, wreaths will be laid in Lycoming County at Freedom Rd. Cemetery in Williamsport; Antes Fort Cemetery in Jersey Shore; Pine Creek Cemetery; Jersey Shore Cemetery; Williamsport Cemetery on Washington Blvd.; Montoursville Cemetery; and Fairview Cemetery.

In Sullivan County, St. Francis Cemetery; Trinity Lutheran Cemetery; and Baptist Cemetery.

Businesses and individuals wishing to take part in the 2022 laying of Wreaths Across America are encouraged to contact Dori Rankinen at (570) 772-2423 or by email at: Dori132@hotmail.com.

EDITOR'S UPDATE: Jersey Shore also will now fully be covered with wreath's for veterans buried within borough limits.