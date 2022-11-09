Williamsport, Pa. — More than 4,500 locations will accept shoebox donations this fall as part of Operation Christmas Child.

Operation Christmas Child is an effort to bring Christmas joy to children around the globe through distribution of necessary goods. This year's goal is to reach 11 million children.

Collections will run from Nov. 14-21. Shoebox gifts may contain school supplies, hygiene items, and toys. For tips on packing a shoebox gift or to order appropriate boxes, refer to Samaritan's Purse's "How to Pack a Shoebox" webpage.

Operation Christmas Child partners with local churches for both collecting boxes and distributing gifts to children. Locations in our region accepting gifts include: First Presbyterian Church, Lewisburg; Columbia County Christian School, Bloomsburg; Pine Street United Methodist Church, Williamsport; and Fellowship Bible Church, Troy.

To find your nearest drop-off location, visit the Operation Christmas Child Location Finder. Participating locations will have signage to help guide donors.

Operation Christmas Child was launched in 1993 by Samaritan's Purse with the goal of demonstrating God's love in a tangible way to children. Since its founding, the program has delivered over 198 million shoebox gifts to children in more than 170 countries and territories.

“Now more than ever, children around the world need to know that God loves them and there is hope,” said Franklin Graham, president of Samaritan’s Purse. “A simple shoebox gift opens the door to share about the true hope that can only be found in Jesus Christ.”

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox. More from this section What's up this weekend? November 11-13