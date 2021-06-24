Towanda, Pa. - When Dandy Marts implemented a change throughout its stores recently, the heads of Dandy knew just what to do with their unused food.

Dandy staff kindly palletized the unused items and delivered them as an in-kind donation to Child Hunger Outreach Partners (CHOP), which will distribute the goods to children's programs in nine Pennsylvania counties.

CHOP is an up-and-coming 501(c)(3) nonprofit that, in just three years, has been able to help more than 15,000 children across Northeast Pennsylvania with the ambition to aid another 9,000 kids by the end of the year.

Dandy Marketing Director Bill Bustin was enthusiastic about the donation to CHOP, explaining to a representative from the nonprofit: "We’re just happy to continue to partner with you over the years! The stores did work hard to pull the products for donation, and it was important to them knowing that it was all being done for a great cause!"

CHOP is beyond appreciative and thankful for all of the help that local businesses like Dandy provide. Without them, the organization's ability to continuously expand and help put an end to child hunger would feel like a distant dream.

Everyone has the ability to help CHOP in its mission. To get involved, send an email to dani@chopouthunger.org or call (570) 485-5050.

It could be as simple as lending your time to pack and distribute food boxes at a pop up pantry or it can be living out you or your company’s mission by becoming a donor or corporate partner.

Whatever action looks like for you, it has a ripple effect within the young lives in our communities!