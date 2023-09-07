Montgomery, Pa. — Now in its twenty-second year, the Annual 9-11 Memorial Ride hasn't lost any momentum. Honoring its motto, "Never Forget," the annual ride is a rolling memorial to those who were lost on that terrible day and the ensuing war, as well as first responders and veterans.

The ride will wind through Lycoming County on Monday, Sept. 11, with the same route as it has traveled for over two decades.

“Our parade will take thousands of motorcycles through Williamsport and surrounding communities, and in effect, through small town America”, said 9-11 Coalition Vice President Gary Smith. “One of the secrets to the tremendous curbside support that we have seen over the years is being on that familiar route.”

The first 9-11 ride was held only four days after the terror attacks. The ride started as an angry, emotional protest and has morphed into a memorial and tribute to bravery.

Tank Baird, President of the Coalition, emphasized the importance of remembering and honoring the first responders and veterans who are still with us: “These brave men and women have committed their lives to keeping us safe and should be recognized for the sacrifices they have made”.

County Sheriff Mark Lusk and the Lycoming County Sheriff’s Department will escort the ride with many fire and police units providing traffic control along the entire 42-mile route. The crowds on the streets and country lanes have been estimated at 20,000 people, with many showing their support by waving American flags and holding signs.

“It’s an emotional experience. You sometimes think that patriotism is not what it used to be, but this ride can restore some of your faith in America and its people. It’s very emotional”, said Chief Todd Winder of The Clinton Township Fire Department.

The 9-11 Memorial Ride starts and ends at the Clinton Township Fire Station on Route 54, Montgomery PA 17752. Gates open at 10 a.m. There will be vendors and food available. A Blessing of the Bikes with Rev. Bill Stankiewicz will take place at 3 p.m. The memorial service begins at 5 p.m. with guest speaker Major General John Gronski, United States Army Retired with 40 years of service. The ride begins promptly at 6 p.m.

Riders and non-riders are invited to the fire company grounds for the memorial service and all activities. Car parking will be available on site, or spectators can show support at any number of places along the parade route.

The parade map and information are on Facebook or 911memorialcoalition.org. The Coalition may be contacted at (570) 244-6153. The ride is free, but donations are appreciated.

After the ride, everyone is invited to gather at the fire company grounds for a time of fellowship with music provided by Pepper Street.