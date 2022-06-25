Point Township, Pa. — Thousands of pedestrians took advantage of the beautiful weather Saturday to get an up-close look at the new northern section of the Central Susquehanna Valley Transportation (CSVT) project.

PennDOT opened the newly-completed section of the highway to walkers, bicyclists, and skateboarders from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. for a one-time event ahead of the road's projected July opening to vehicle traffic.

Kim Smith, press safety officer at PennDOT District 3, said people started lining up at the entrance at Ridge Road before 9 a.m. Saturday. By 11:15 a.m., 1,700 people had come through and the lines of vehicles waiting to get in were not easing up.

PennDOT officials had anticipated around 1,000 attendees, but the crowd Saturday exceeded their expectations. "We knew it would be a popular event, with the weather being nice and not raining," Smith said.

One of the first people to arrive at the event was a couple from Tennessee, Smith said. "They were originally from Millville, but they are in Tennessee now and drove up just for this event," Smith said.

Matt Beck, assistant plans engineer at PennDOT, said the CSVT project is "decades in the making," referencing the previous Bypass project that started near Selinsgrove and stalled due to lack of funding in 1978.

The bridge is 200-feet high at its highest elevation point. The highest piers that support the bridge are at 180 feet, Beck said. The bridge, which is part of the northern section of the CSVT project, will open to traffic in early July. Initially, one lane will be open in each direction at the northern end. This is because the southbound lanes in that area need to be constructed, Beck said.

Janelle Remphrey, 30, of Selinsgrove, was one of the walkers on the bridge early Saturday afternoon. "I've been looking forward to this bridge being open for a long time," Remphrey said. Remphrey used to commute on Route 15 to Lewisburg from Selinsgrove every day for work. The CSVT will connect Route 15 in Winfield, just south of Lewisburg, to Route 147 near Montandon. She noted how different the sites are when walking the bridge as opposed to driving on 15. "It's a different perspective," Remphrey said.

Dolores Patton, of Northumberland, was walking on the northbound side of the bridge showing the sites to a friend. Patton stood near the railing of the bridge as she pointed out a campground in Winfield to her friend. "I think it's great, and I can't wait until it gets open," Patton said.

For more information about the CSVT, visit the project's website.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox. More from this section +27 Gallery: CSVT opens to walkers and bicyclists for a one-day event