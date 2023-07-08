Danville, Pa. — The Hiphop for Hope event series is set to return, but with a different focus this year: the lead organizer has become the focus of the support event.

Hidi Horikoshi has hosted 22 of the events over the last several years, but he suddenly fell ill in June and remains in the hospital. The community intends to give back to Hidi with its latest event: A Benefit for Hidi's Healing.

The goal of this event is to rally the community to show their love and support for Hidi during his recovery.

The event will be hosted by Resurrection Movement Studio and Komotion Dance Program, both owned and founded by Hidi. He has been a teacher, mentor, coach, and friend to many in the Danville community and beyond.

Hiphop for Hope: A Benefit for Hidi's Healing will be held on Friday, July 14 from 5 to 8 p.m. at Trinity Church, 84 Lombard Ave, Danville.

The event was created to raise funds for individuals and organizations through fun, family-friendly hiphop centered fitness events. Hiphop for Hope has raised over $20,000 for local groups and families over the last decade.

The event will include two hours of nonstop cardio dance (with glowsticks) led by Robin Adams, Alexis Patterson, and Melanie Garrison.

Participants are asked to provide a $10 donation at the door. Food trucks will begin serving at 5 p.m. with doors to the event opening at 5:30 and dancing beginning at 6.

Basket raffles are being organized by the Danville Business Alliance. Raffle tickets will be available to purchase at participating downtown businesses; during the event; and at Canal Park during the DBA’s Third Thursdays event on July 20. Winners will be drawn during the Third Thursdays event.

Visitors who arrive just to visit the food trucks do not need to provide a donation. Food trucks will include Real Taste Food Truck, Boppalouies, and Pelican's Snoballs.

A bracelet-making station will be available for children and adults to make a keepsake bracelet.

For more information and updates about the event, visit the Hiphop for Hope: A Benefit for Hidi’s Healing Facebook event or contact Robin Adams, (570) 764-2562 or email: robinyadams@gmail.com.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.