Williamsport, Pa. – Boutique shopping at bargain prices is found where? At the YWCA Northcentral PA! And while shoppers are at it, they’re supporting the many programs that help women who come to the YWCA.

The Boutique at the YWCA in Williamsport is a “high-end thrift store,” according to Retail Coordinator Kahlie DeHotman. The shop, which has seen an increase in sales, is celebrating its 10th anniversary on June 19. They’re on track to reach $100,000 in sales as a new milestone this year.

The store accomplishes many goals for the YWCA, according to DeHotman. Most importantly, it benefits a good cause with 100% of the profits going toward the YWCA shelter programs, including Liberty House, which helps people experiencing homelessness, and Wise Options, which helps survivors of domestic violence and sexual abuse.

Anyone is invited to shop at the YWCA Boutique, but what’s special is that it provides clothing free of charge to clients in need through a case manager. The Boutique also works in conjunction with the shelter programs to provide Comfort Closet items—things like sweats, T-shirts, hoodies, and PJs—and they pass on certain donations to the American Rescue Workers so that no items are wasted.

Other charitable causes include the Creations of Courage, a line of accessories handcrafted by a team of four local seamstresses over the last 15 years, and the Cinderella’s Closet program, which offers affordable prom dresses for local girls via a VIP-type experience.

This year’s Cinderella’s Closet just concluded, selling a grand total of 195 dresses, completing 208 appointments, and yielding a success rate of 94% which, according to DeHotman is, “the most dresses sold since the YWCA took over management of the event.”

DeHotman, of Williamsport, was formerly an assistant manager in a shop in the former Lycoming Mall. She majored in theater and has a passion for fashion, she said. She sees all sorts of name brands come through the shop; even couture pieces.

Shoppers can find American Eagle, Calvin Klein, Chico’s, Free People, Halston Heritage, J. Crew, Jovani, Lululemon, Michael Kors, True Religion, Talbots, and more. All items are new—some even with the tags still on them—or gently used.

Community within community

More than a place to shop, DeHotman said she and volunteers who help run the Boutique get to know their customers.

She and the regular volunteers see best friends who come shopping together as part of their Saturday routine; the gentleman shopping for jewelry for a friend; a cancer survivor who shops with her supportive friend who she describes as her “sunshine on a cloudy day”; a soon-to-be mother-in-law shopping for a wedding day dress; and a little girl shopping for a dress for her upcoming concert.

Diane Page, of Williamsport, has been a volunteer at the store for almost 10 years. She was originally a board member and trustee of the YWCA and was on the developmental committee for the shop.

“I continue as a volunteer because I thoroughly enjoy helping the organization,” she said.

In all, a team of about sixty volunteers help across the three boutique programs, ranging in age from teenagers to active seniors.

Donating to the YWCA Boutique

The boutique is stocked from generous community donors. If you have items of clothing or accessories to donate, keep in mind that the clothing should be “modern,” meaning purchased within the last 10-15 years, new or gently used, and most importantly, clean, according to DeHotman.

Interested in weekly sales and events? The Boutique will be sharing upcoming features exclusive to their 10-year anniversary and extended hours. Visit and like them on facebook.

