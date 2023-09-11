Bloomsburg, Pa. — Last year, wizards of all ages had a grand time playing Harry Potter-themed trivia games, Quidditch matches, games, and crafts. The Bloomsburg Children's Museum will be hosting a second Harry Potter Day this year, which will be bigger and better than before!

This year's event will have a new Diagon Alley feature, recreating the street of whimsical shops from the books. The day will feature vendors, contests, and even Harry Potter-themed foods. The Leaky Cauldron — a pub in the books but more child-friendly during this occasion — will also return with potion mixing projects and treats.

“We are most excited to join the Bloomsburg Children's Museum again this year, having spent the last year diligently studying our potions and brews so that we can whip up some magical concoctions and delectable treats to share with all the other young witches and wizards who will be joining us,” said the staff of The Leaky Cauldron.

The festivities will take place on Saturday, October 14 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Purchase tickets online at bit.ly/bcm-harrypotter23.

