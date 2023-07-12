The recent air quality issues along the east coast have shown that wildfires are not just a concern for residents out West. While most devastating fires take place outside Pennsylvania, area residents can make an impact by staying informed and supporting Congressional policies that improve conditions.

Congress plays a key role in determining wildfire policies, and new research reveals that our national wildfire strategy—to suppress all wildfires—is actually contributing to the problem of rampant fires.

A recent report by Outdoor Alliance (OA), titled Wildfire and Outdoor Recreation in the West, reviewed the impact of wildfires on outdoor areas, which brought attention to a history of policy practices that have put us in our current situation.

The report asks for support in advocating to Congress for better fire policy, including a greater focus on prescribed fire, mitigation, and funding for restoration, according to a release from the organization.

Scientists are saying that the solution to getting these fires under control is actually more fire—not less, states the release.

A common misconception is swirling: climate change is solely responsible for the increase in wildfires getting more severe. According to the Outdoor Alliance, there's more to it.

Over a century of U.S. policy has dictated federal land managers suppress all fires. Suppressing fire has led to a buildup of fuels around the west, a situation compounded by rising temperatures associated with climate change.

Thus, reducing wildfire risk means taking action at the national level to reduce the fuel available for wildfires. Fuel treatments like ecological forest thinning, prescribed fire, and managed wildfire can help return forests to a more historic balance.

Such strategies have been shown to be successful in outdoor park areas, according to Outdoor Alliance. Foresters in Yosemite have been using intentional prescribed fire around the sequoias, which prepared and protected the grove from a higher-severity fire. Old-growth sequoias are meant to withstand frequent fire, and, in fact, need fire to grow and survive. High-severity fires are still a large risk to sequoia groves, and prescribed burns have been successful at reducing those severe fires.

“Climate change and more than a century of failed fire policy have brought western U.S. forests to a tipping point,” said Jamie Ervin, Policy Associate at Outdoor Alliance. “With both wildfires themselves, and the policy solutions proposed to address them, posed to have far-reaching effects on outdoor recreation, it is critical that the recreation community be an active and informed stakeholder on this issue. This starts with building an understanding of fire’s ecological role on our landscapes, its role in our culture, and what we can do to build resilience to fire in western forests and communities.”

Even when a landscape isn’t directly threatened by fire, smoke from wildfires has become a huge problem for air quality, making outdoor recreation unsafe through months-long periods, states the release.

The report indicates that fires are more severe today than ever before. Understanding why this is the case, and what needs to be done for better fire policy, are critical steps toward advocating for better policies at the national level.

Visit the Outdoor Alliance website to learn more.

