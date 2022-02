Williamsport, Pa. – The date 2/22/22 happens once in a lifetime and so does an individual's birth!

The birth of newborns on 2/22/22 is being celebrated by UPMC Magee-Womens maternity care unit in north central Pa., alongside others in Pennsylvania and New York.

Terming them "Twosday" babies, UPMC made sure their first day in this world was especially noteworthy.

Pictured below are the “two” cute babies born at UPMC Williamsport.