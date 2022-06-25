Lewisburg, Pa. — Grab a box of chalk and take to the street to transform Lewisburg's sidewalks into an open-air art gallery during the annual Sidewalk Chalk Festival!

Artists will be free to draw on Market Street between Second and Fifth Street at any time of the day on Friday, July 8 (rain date is Saturday, July 9).

If you want to participate, remember to bring your own chalk! Also, eligibility for prizes requires registration at LewisburgArtsCouncil.org or on Festival Day in front of Brushstrokes starting at 11 a.m.

Younger registered artists will receive a treat coupon at the registration table for a special snack from the Lewisburg Deli and The Cookie Dude.

Prizes for artists have been sponsored by Sholley Insurance Agency, Brushstrokes, and Purity Candy. They will be awarded to the top three creations in five age groups.

In addition to the prizes for age groups, additional prizes will be awarded to artists whose work aligns with these themes:

Best Lewisburg theme, sponsored by Leslie Hosterman and Alicia Shaffer of Bowen Agency Realtors

Best Nature Theme, sponsored by Dr. Jay Hulthus

Best reading or "Oceans of Possibilities" theme, sponsored by the Public Library for Union County

Judging will take place between 6 p.m. and 7:45 p.m. Winners will be announced in front of Brushstrokes at 8 p.m. Winners do not need to be present during the announcement to receive prizes.

For those who are less artistically inclined, visitors are encouraged to stroll around and view the sidewalk art on display. The Lewisburg Cheerleaders, sponsored by Lawton Insurance Agency, will be offering face painting from noon to 2 p.m. near the post office as a fundraiser, and DePotorLand, sponsored by Blaise Alexander Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram FIAT of Lewisburg, will perform live in front of the post office between 6 and 8 p.m.

This year's featured artist is Kasey Uhter, who won first place in the age 19+ group during last year's festival with a detailed drawing of a peacock. She will be working throughout the day in front of the post office.

The Lewisburg Arts Council thanks First National Bank for sponsoring Kasey.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox. More from this section +23 Gallery: CSVT opens to walkers and bicyclists for a one-day event