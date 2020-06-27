Wellsboro -- Where are the Totally Ninja Raccoons? The stealthy brothers will be hiding out in 21 Wellsboro area businesses throughout the month of July. The event was inspired by the annual Candlewick Press search for Where's Waldo, which has been held by From My Shelf Books and Gifts for the last seven years. Candlewick canceled the 2020 search for Waldo, but the Totally Ninja Raccoons are stepping up in his place.

Kevin Coolidge, author of the Totally Ninja Raccoons series and owner of From My Shelf Books and Gifts decided to host the "Where Are the Totally Ninja Raccoons” search based on the action series for 7 to 10 year old reluctant readers. The eight Totally Ninja Raccoons books are about the adventures of three raccoon brothers who become ninjas.

The hunt for the brothers begins on Wednesday, July 1 at 9 a.m. and ends at 6 p.m. on Thursday, July 30. This event gives both locals and tourists of all ages an opportunity to play.

Each participating business will have free passports, listing all of the businesses where searchers can find the Ninja Raccoons. When a customer spots the raccoons, the business will stamp or sign the individual’s passport.

Nina Raccoon seekers should make sure their names and contact information are included on their passports before submitting them. All passports must be turned in at From My Shelf Books & Gifts no later than 6 p.m. on Thursday, July 30. Passports will NOT be accepted after 6 p.m. on July 30 for prize eligibility.

“Visiting kids sometimes worry about not having time to search at all 21 businesses," said Kasey Coolidge, manager of From My Shelf Books. "We reassure them that everyone who plays has a chance to win prizes sponsored by the participating businesses,” she said.

“For each place you find the Ninja Raccoons and get your passport signed, your name goes on a ticket in the prize jar. We will draw for prizes at the Ninja Party on Saturday, August 1, from 4 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. Winners need not be present to win.”

Prizes include gift certificates to and items donated by participating businesses, a variety of books, and Wellsboro Chamber bucks.

The Ninja Raccoons will be hiding in the following Wellsboro area businesses:

Cafe 1905 and a second location on the first floor of Dunham's Department Store

Wild Asaph Outfitters

C.S. Sports

Peggy's Candies and Gifts

In My Shoes

Garrison's Men's and Ladies' Shop

Tioga Office Products

Highland Chocolates Factory

The Farmers' Daughters

Karen's Country Store

Tony's Italian Cuisine

Wellsboro House Restaurant and Brewery

The Frog Hut

Pag-Omar Farms Market and Restaurant

CBJ Collective Gift Shop and Piano Studio

The Yellow Basket and Ice Cream Shop

Omi of the Canyon Gift Shop and Food

Wellsboro Mini Mall

Krout's Creations and More

From My Shelf Books and Gifts

For more information, call Kasey Coolidge at (570) 724-5793.