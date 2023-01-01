This article orignially published Nov. 7, 2022

Sunbury, Pa. — The building itself is typical of any mid-sized, modern, central Pennsylvania church. The facilities are fine, nothing spectacular or even out-of-the-ordinary. Your first impression of this church is much like any other.

That is, until you meet Pastor Billy Robel. Then you realize how special this place is, and how special he is. Before the night is over, you’ll also realize his Friday night worship services are not only life changing for his congregation, but in many cases, lifesaving.

“We are literally trying to save people from dying,” Pastor Billy said Friday night shortly before the beginning of his 6:30 service. “This isn’t about denomination. It’s not about race or gender or background. It’s about providing a safe and welcoming environment for people battling drug and alcohol addiction and supporting them as they try to shake away their demons and rediscover the purpose and the value in their lives.”

To get to this point, Robel had to rediscover the purpose in his own life.

Robel, a former addict himself, had ridden the roller coaster so common to many addicts. There were periods of great struggle, followed by spells where he stayed sober, only to relapse again. Now, he’s six years clean.

“The drugs and the alcohol are only symptoms of the problem,” Robel said. “Whether it’s physical abuse, sexual abuse, anxiety, trauma, whatever. The drugs and alcohol were the ways these people chose to cope. So it’s not only about getting people to stop drinking or off the drugs, because if you don’t solve the real problem, sooner or later they will probably relapse. We believe God wants people to heal the injury at its core, and that way, they would no longer need the drugs or alcohol.”

Along the way, Robel completed an associate’s degree from Indiana Wesleyan in Christian Ministry and a bachelor’s in Pastoral Leadership from Nazarene Bible College. He has also become a certified recovery specialist. He hoped to use all this training to help those who so desperately needed help.

Robel had a vision to see the local church create a bridge to reach those in addiction who were fearful to walk through the doors. During that time, he was part of a faith-based coalition in Pennsylvania and heard about “The Recovery Church Movement” based out of Jupiter, Florida, which was founded by Pastor Phil Dvorak. He quickly realized they believed in the same vision: “A church created by the recovery community for the recovery community.”

The problem was, there were no Recovery Churches in all of Pennsylvania. Not even Philadelphia had one. Neither did Harrisburg, or even Williamsport. Could they really bring this to Sunbury?

“Absolutely,” Robel said, and in August of 2021, Pastor Billy’s vision became a reality. With the support of Senior Pastor Brandon Mestach, the Sunbury campus of the Milton-based Christ Wesleyan Church became Pennsylvania’s first Recovery Church location.

“We started with about 20 people,” Robel explained, “but within a couple months, we were up to 60. Now, 15 months in, we have over 100 every week.”

On this particular night, the attendance was 139, the largest crowd yet.

The rapid growth and staying power are remarkable when you consider the immediate obstacles that stood in Robel’s way.

“Just getting them in the door the first time is the biggest challenge. Lots of times when people are struggling, they’re reluctant to go into a church because they’re afraid they’ll feel judged, so it’s easier to stay away," Robel said. "But we’ve found once we get them in our door one time, they realize they’re in a room full of people just like themselves, and they quickly feel at home.”

The makeup of the congregation is fascinating. Sure, there are men and women, white, Black, Hispanic, but the age ranges, and the different locations on the recovery path are as heartwarming as they are beneficial.

“We have people who have been clean for 40 years who are here to mentor, and we have people who have been clean for two days who really need those mentors,” said Pastor Billy.

Another challenge Robel knew he would face was “the God thing.”

“We are 100% faith based. We also encourage and attend various 12 step groups, but we knew the faith part could scare people away. Depending on what their church experience had been, or what their perception of churches was, they might see us as intimidating or unwelcoming.”

In fact, it’s been quite the opposite.

“The people who we have, have come to us because they’ve been struggling for so long on their own, and they’ve realized they can’t beat it alone.

In fact, one of Pastor Billy’s mantras is, “We do life together. No one’s left alone.”

And when he says it, he means it.

“If someone doesn’t have a ride, we will come pick them up. For those with kids, we provide childcare here in the church. If someone wants to get to the church, we are going to figure out a way to get them here.”

Speaking of families, one of the fascinating parts of the Recovery Church is who they feel is actually in recovery.

When Pastor Billy talks about his recovery, he always includes his wife, Shawnee, so the immediate assumption is that she, too, is a recovering addict. She, however, is not an addict and never was … but she’s still in recovery.

“Just because she was never an addict doesn’t mean my addiction didn’t leave her damaged and injured and scarred,” Robel explained. “Sure, her recovery was different than mine, but my addictions certainly caused her injuries that she had to heal from. Spouses, children, they all have to heal. It’s not just the addict. Recovery happens as a family.”

This is a situation Jenn King knows all too well. Her husband, Jordan, was an alcoholic whose addiction was so severe, doctors told him if he didn’t stop, he’d have three or four years to live. Jordan’s mother is a member of Milton’s Christ Wesleyan Church and after meeting Pastor Billy, she recommended her son go to Billy’s services. When it was recommended that Jenn go too, she didn’t understand.

“I didn’t have a drinking problem, so I didn’t know why they wanted me to go,” Jenn admitted. “But I started going to the “Family Victorious” classes on Wednesday nights and they really helped. Incidentally, “Family Victorious” is taught by Shawnee, Robel’s wife.

And the King’s success has been life changing.

“He’s more active with the family. He’s more active with the kids. It’s been great,” Jenn said.

When Jordan, who’s a 36-year-old forklift operator, was asked why he thought Recovery Church worked for him, he was not short on answers.

“Everyone makes you feel so welcome,” Jordan said. “And you don’t have to hide anything. Whatever you’ve been through, there are other people in the room who have been through the same thing.”

It’s not just the atmosphere, but the actual support that makes a difference, Jordan said.

“Pastor Billy is always available. And I would say the rest of the congregation is available 99% of the time,” Jordan said. “If you’re struggling, and you need someone to talk to, people are always there to answer the phone or come meet you or whatever you need.”

Now, Jordan and Jenn have become extremely active parts of the Recovery Church, which often puts Jordan on the other side of the mentoring fence.

“Knowing that I can help people, and feeling like I need to be there for them, it’s helped me ten-fold.”

The people come from far and wide. That includes treatment centers and halfway houses, as well as a regular group that drives up from Harrisburg.

Kylee Wargo is a counselor at the Gaudenzia Treatment Center in Coal Township. She saw Pastor Billy preach at their center and witnessed firsthand the effect he was having, so about six months ago, she started driving patients up to his Friday night services.

“I bring somewhere between four and seven people every week,” Wargo said. “And they want to come. They’re lining up.”

When asked if there was one specific thing that she felt was making Recovery Church successful, Wargo simply replied, “Everything about this place is successful.”

It’s not surprising that regionally and nationally, the vision is growing.

Recovery Church now has a second Pennsylvania location in Pittsburgh and expects to have close to 40 churches planted within other local churches around the country by the end of the year.

Locally, Pastor Billy continues to grow his program, both within and outside of the church’s walls.

A 15 bed, sober, faith-based living facility is being renovated in Sunbury, just a stone’s throw from the church. The project, called the Lighthouse, is what Robel hopes is only the start. He plans to follow that up with a similar housing unit for women in recovery.

But the heart of Recovery Church is the worship service. Rotating worship bands keep it lively and energetic, to accompany Robel’s impassioned message of hope and renewal.

To the congregation, it’s a safe haven. It’s almost like an oasis.

For people who have struggled so much and for so long, it’s a place they can be free. Free from guilt, and self-doubt, and shame. They’re not reminded of their mistakes and belabored with regret.

In this room, they’re filled with promise and hope, by strangers and newly-found friends, who offer more than just support — they offer love. Love to a group of people who in many cases haven’t been loved in a long time, especially by themselves.

During the testimonial session in the middle of the service, a man stood up and said, “This is the first time I’ve been in a church since 2011 … and I’m coming back next week.”

One of Pastor Billy’s favorite Bible verses is Genesis 50:20: “What the enemy meant for evil against me, God meant it for good.”

This place, the Recovery Church of Sunbury, is certainly good. It’s better than good. The world needs more places like this.