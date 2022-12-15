If you enjoy running races, winter doesn't have to be the time to put away your sneakers. You can still lace up your shoes for several area events coming up. There is one scheduled for December, one in January, and four in February.

NYE 5K in Bloomsburg — December 31

You can end the year on the right foot by running this race and still not interfere with your New Year's Eve festivities.

This is their first in-person race at the YMCA since the pandemic, according to Collin Benfield, race organizer. There are usually between 50-100 participants. The event is "open to all; hardcore runners lead the pack, and walkers come to enjoy the time," Benfield said.

Awards will be given to the overall male and female winners as well as the top three per age group. The proceeds benefit their financial assistance program.

The cost is $30. The event starts at 10 a.m. in Streater Field located at 1285 West Fort McClure Boulevard in Bloomsburg.

To sign up in advance, go to bloomsburgy.org/run. You can also register at the event starting at 8 a.m.

CJ’s Resolution Challenge in Mifflinburg — January 7, 2023

CJ's is a three hour event on a 1.5 mile loop where you choose your challenge. In the RC Revolutions event, your goal is to run or walk the loop as many times as you can (or only as many times as you want) in the three hours.

This option is great for both the casual hiker who would like to walk a loop with their family and the serious athlete looking to score major mileage.

Kids Revolutions is the same event as RC Revolutions, only it’s for children twelve and younger. They can participate and still receive the same race swag. However, all Kids Revolutions participants must be supervised.

If you're looking for a challenge with a twist, their Last Man Standing event builds speed and mileage at the same time. Runners get 20 minutes to complete the first loop (13:20/mile pace). Then 19 minutes to complete the second loop (12:39/mile pace). The time per loop keeps going down with each loop: 18 minutes, 17 minutes, 16 minutes, etc., until it's down to a 6-minute/mile pace which will probably be the end of the race.

Runners cannot start loops early. If you arrive back to the start/finish line before the end of the current loop, you must wait for the timers to start the next loop. If you don’t finish a loop on time, you’re eliminated. But that doesn't mean you have to pack up and go home. Runners can stay and keep running but are asked to hand in their timing chip.

The hardest part of Last Man Standing might be strategic pacing, it might be the starting and stopping, or it might be the bitter cold.

According to Janell Weaver, Creator and Race Director, Last Man Standing and both Revolutions are run at the same time on the same course. The format allows for a wide range of participation.

“Some folks come up and walk a lap with their kids then head to the pavilion for cocoa before going out to walk another lap,” Weaver said. “Last Man Standing is a really fun twist that normally only 20-30 of our participants attempt.” Some people have literally run a marathon distance during the event.

Weaver said the Kids Revolutions is the same thing as RC Revolutions but offered at a lower price to try to get more youth involved in running.

There is also a virtual option. There are awards for top three male and top three female competitors in both challenges.

Weaver said that this is the 10th annual event and is capped at 250 individuals. Registration for this year's event is currently at 233. This is a fundraising event to raise money and awareness for regional autism related organizations.

The cost is Last Man Standing ($60), RC Revolutions ($60), Kids Revolutions ($30) and Virtual CJ's ($50). The event starts at 9 a.m. in RB Winter State Park at 17215 Buffalo Road in Mifflinburg.

To sign up go to runsignup.com/Race/PA/Mifflinburg/CJsResolutionChallenge.

Sunset Rotary Frosty 5K in Lewisburg — February 4, 2023

This run or walk is perfect for those adventurous types looking for something healthy and fun to do in the dead of winter to battle the dreaded "Cabin Fever."

This is an “all weather” event which means it happens in rain, snow, sleet or ice. The course is around the historic and beautiful streets of Lewisburg.

Registration opens at 8 a.m. with pre-race snacks. There are snacks after the event at 10 a.m. and the awards will begin around 10:30 a.m.

Overall male and female winners, masters and age division winner will receive prizes. The top three male and female winners in each category will receive a medal. The Frosty 5K is part of the Heart of Lewisburg Ice Festival happening over the course of that Friday and Saturday. There will be additional discounts in town for those showing a race bib after the race.

The cost is $20 in advance or $30 on race day. The event starts at 9:30 a.m. at The Campus Theatre at 413 Market Street in Lewisburg.

To register or for more race information, go to this link.

Frozen Snot in Lock Haven — February 4, 2023

For those looking for a more adventurous event, the Frozen Snot has a choice of either a 8.3 mile or 13.5 mile trek, trail run, hike, adventure race — whatever you want to call it.

Participants are not actually able to run much of the course and this is not a beginner friendly event. The course is very technical with a major amount of elevation change over very few miles.

There are boulder fields, steep descents and the weather could be a factor. According to Race Organizer Luke Ebeling, they selected the worst that Bald Eagle Mountain provides and scheduled it during what is usually the coldest week of the year.

This event is aimed at the hardcore trail runner and hardy hiker. The course will be well-marked, but not "manicured." Participants can expect four stream crossings which may or may not be frozen.

The cost is $85. The event starts at 7:30 a.m. at the Restless Oaks Restaurant at 119 Pine Mountain Road in McElhattan.

To register or for more race information, go to thefrozensnot.com

Run For The Cookies in Berwick — February 25, 2023

For something a little sweeter, this 10K (6.2 mile) course goes through the streets and surrounding countryside of Berwick. There are rolling hills in the middle miles with a flat start and finish.

The top three male and female winners receive the following number of cookies: 1st-13, 2nd-10, 3rd-8. For Age Group Awards winners, the 1st in each age group will receive 6 cookies and the 2nd receives 4 cookies. All finishers receive a cookie.

There will be long sleeve quarter zip embroidered shirts for the first 175 to sign up.

The cost is $35. The event starts at 10:30 a.m. at the corner of 3rd Street and Market Street in Berwick.

To register or for more race information, go to runsignup.com/Race/PA/Berwick/RunForTheCookiesBerwick

SnowFest in Mifflinburg — February 26, 2023

This 3.5 mile course will be a wintry run through the woods at RB Winter State Park. Afterwards, participants are encouraged to stick around to rehydrate and fill up with goodies at the pavilion with trail racing friends.

Winter activities and demonstrations from 12 - 4 p.m. include snowshoeing, cross country skiing, snowmobile rides, ice skating, horse drawn wagon rides, ice cutting, ice fishing and other winter fun.

Race Organizer Joel Heasley said that runners pre-registered by Feb. 7 will receive a glass with the Snowfest logo. Finishers "of age" will receive a bottle of Shade Mountain wine to take home. Younger finishers will get something more suitable to their youth.

The cost is $35. The event starts at 1 p.m. in RB Winter State Park at 17215 Buffalo Road in Mifflinburg.

To register or for more race information, go to this link.

