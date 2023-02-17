Williamsport, Pa. — On February 11, partners of the PA 211 network including state and regional United Ways celebrated 211 Day: a time to acknowledge and raise awareness of the PA 211 service.

PA 211 is a free, confidential, always-on telephone service that connects Pennsylvanians to health and human services in their area. It can help with everything from housing to utility costs.

Partners of PA 211 include the Lycoming County United Way, Family Service Association of Northeastern Pennsylvania, and the United Way of Pennsylvania.

In addition to the PA 211 phone number, there is also an online chat that provides the same services at pa211.org. New this year, PA 211 now has a chat translation tool that allows interactions in 75 different languages.

“PA 211 strives to be the first, most essential resource to all Pennsylvanians who need help. If you aren’t sure where to start, begin with 211,” said Sean Gerow, CEO of Family Service Association of NEPA.

In 2022, PA 211 answered 254,796 unique calls with more than 325,000 services requested by callers. In addition, 19,247 Pennsylvanians sought help via text, and 3,176 utilized the at-the-time newly-launched web chat, and nearly 929,000 web sessions were accessed using pa211.org.

In Northeastern Pennsylvania, Family Service Association handled over 85,000 calls that included information and referral and crisis related services to the 17-county area it serves. Across all communication channels, PA 211 served well over one million Pennsylvanians, exceeding the record previously set from March 2020 through December 2021.

PA 211 continues to offer the best real-time data on needs of individuals in the Commonwealth. PA 211 Counts (https://pa.211counts.org) is a dashboard to understand these needs in counties, zip codes, legislative districts, and regions across the state.

"In Lycoming, Sullivan and Tioga counties, the top needs continue to be centered around housing and utility assistance,” said Ron Frick, President of the Lycoming County United Way which serves all three counties. “PA 211 continues to be the one place people can call to get the help they need without making multiple calls.”

As an example, a 31-year-old caller called PA 211NE/Help Line seeking assistance with her electric bill as she received a shutoff notice. The 211 caseworker was able to determine that electric is her main heating source, and through further conversation, the caller recently had hours cut back at work. The caller does not have any children and is not a veteran. These questions are asked to determine if there are other possible resources available.

The caller had not applied for Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP). The caseworker gave the caller two options on how to apply to LIHEAP and provided a referral to the Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission to see if they could assist with the shutoff. Utility assistance programs were explained to the caller and it was suggested they contact their utility to see if they might be able to enroll in their assistance programs. The caller reflected that they were pleased that they were able to get so much information in one telephone call.

Prior to calling 211, the caller was unsure of how or where to get help.

“Thanks to our local United Way partners, several foundations, and the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania legislature, PA 211 is a priority and a strong public and private partnership helping more and more Pennsylvanians every day” added Gerow.

