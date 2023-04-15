Lewisburg, Pa. — On May 31, The Miller Center will welcome the region's seniors to the 30th annual senior health and fitness day.

Held on the last Wednesday of May, the event typically sees more than 100,000 seniors participate in health and wellness activities across the country on this day each year.

Evangelical Community Hospital’s Community Health and Wellness is hosting their own event from 9 a.m. to noon at The Miller Center, 120 Hardwood Drive, Lewisburg. The goal of the day is to let seniors know what resources the local community offer specifically for older adults so that they can stay fit and healthy.

The free, health fair-style event is open to the public and participants are welcome to attend the entire time or stop in for a quick visit. The day includes visits with vendors and free health screenings, including blood pressure and bone density screens facilitated by Evangelical Community Health and Wellness.

The Lewisburg YMCA will be providing the following special activities where everyone is invited to take part:

Silver Sneakers Circuit at 9 a.m.

Silver Sneakers Circuit and Boom Muscle at 10 a.m.

Pickleball available during the entire event

Golf simulator demonstrations available during the entire event

The event is graciously sponsored by Asbury RiverWoods.

