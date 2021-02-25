The legacy of Curley Jett: Williamsport's first and only black Chief of Police

Williamsport, Pa. – Former Williamsport Police Chief Curley Jett is the only black to hold that title in the city's 155-year history. He paved the road, enduring hardships along the way, eventually securing his legacy and place in Williamsport's history.

Jett, who served for the Williamsport police force for 27 years, glittered with pride about his career accomplishments, the racial discrimination he overcame, and, most importantly, his opportunity to serve his community.

Chief Jett began his career with the WPD in 1973 at a time when racial tensions were thought to be declining, although prejudice was still extremely prevalent across the country.

“They didn’t allow blacks to ride in a police car, I walked everywhere. I don’t care how cold it was. At that time I didn’t even have a walkie talkie, they only had so many of them. I had to go to the call box to call my Sergeant,” he said, describing the beginning of his career in the 1970’s. “When I started driving a car, I had to drive the paddy wagon. All the cars on the force had air conditioning, but not the paddy wagon. Everyone else was getting bullet proof vests and I had to buy my own.”

Early on, Jett was one of five black officers employed on the force.

Jett recalled a time when he was suspended for five days merely for crossing a street to break up a fight in Brandon Park because it was not considered his area.

“They would call people the N-word and we were standing right there,” said Jett. “It was just really bad back then, they were trying to get rid of us all. We persevered and stayed there, we stayed straight and narrow.”

Jett was known for constantly taking advantage of schooling and training opportunities at every corner. He traveled to schools such as Penn State, Northwestern, and UCLA to partake in training courses throughout his career.

“They used to call me a professional student. They’d tell me all you need is a billy club and a gun. That was their mentality. Mine was not, mine was to get the smartest I could,” he said, comparing his mindset to other members of the force.

Despite his continued education and skills, Chief Jett still encountered hurdles in his career working in a profession that was, in Williamsport at the time, predominantly white. After Jett was promoted to Sergeant, a title reflecting the respect and experience he accumulated in the force, he was not always treated with respect.

“Most of the hurdles started after I was promoted to Sergeant. I’d respond to a call and I’d get there and the person didn’t know anything about rank. And one time a guy said ‘I don’t want to talk to you, I’ll wait until a white cop gets here’. It was funny when the white officer told him the same thing [that Jett did] and said my supervisor is right there,” Jett chuckled as he reminisced on his community encounters.

“They had me train guys that they promoted from the moment I finished training them. They wouldn’t give me the money, they wouldn’t promote me, but I trained these guys and next thing I know they’re my boss and that went on for quite a while then I became the watch commander and that’s when I finally was able to gain some respect.”

Not to be lost in all of the hardships of his career is the unequivocal love that Jett showed to any and every one he encountered. Jett served the Williamsport community for 38 years.

Eventually, he was rewarded for his hard work and perseverance and was promoted to Chief of Police in 1998.

Jett was promoted to Sergeant by Williamsport Mayor Stephen. J Lucasi, and later, Williamsport Mayor Steven W. Cappelli promoted Jett to Captain and finally the top of the ranks as Chief of Police.

Jett still remembers the moment he found out about the promotion to Chief of Police. He described feeling shock, pride, and confidence. “I trained all over the country to prepare myself,” he said.

Jett did his best to hold his officers to the highest standard, maintaining the notion that he was there to work and serve the community, and so were the other officers. After his promotion to Chief in 1998, a staff member resigned because they refused to work for him.

“I wasn’t that tough; I expected these guys to do their jobs and be fair. If I went in and these guys were standing around in the hallway, I didn’t like that, because the citizens are paying your wages. You should be out in the street and taking care of them,” he said.

As Chief, Jett molded his administrative style to include his colleagues and work as a team to better serve the area and community.

“There were a lot of guys that respected me because I met with each Watch Commander and I told them that they were in charge of their shift. If you have an idea as long as it doesn’t cost me money and get me in trouble go ahead and put it in. I had this meeting with the Captains, Lieutenants, and the Sergeant’s. And these guys said ‘Aw man, we never had this before, I think Jett’s all right’ and with that I think I had a bunch of people on my side,” he said.