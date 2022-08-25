Williamsport, Pa. — As of July 1, 2022, Candace "Candy" Dewar is the Chair of the Board of Directors of the HOPE Foundation. In her role, Candy will lead the 12-member volunteer board in providing grants and opportunities to the area's disABILITY community.
Candy has been a HOPE Board of Directors volunteer since 2012. She has a professional background in Nursing and Nurse Administration, with over 40 years serving the community at Susquehanna Health.
“Candy has been a committed volunteer to HOPE for many years,” says Don Adams, past chairman of The Hope Foundation. “Under her leadership, the foundation’s efforts will continue to support HOPE’s mission of enhancing lives and the entire diverse ability community.”
Candy has a Bachelor's Degree from Hartwick College and a Master's from Penn State. She currently lives in Montoursville with her husband Steve.