Wellsboro, Pa. – The family, serving as the primary source of love, identity, self-esteem and support, is the very foundation of our communities.

All young people in foster care need a meaningful connection to someone who can be a support and lasting presence in their lives and foster kinship, and adoptive families who open their hearts and homes to children whose families are in crisis play a vital role in helping these young people heal, reconnect, and begin to build a brighter future.

Each year, November is recognized as National Adoption Awareness Month. While all adoption-related issues are important, the particular focus of this month is the adoption of children currently in foster care. In Pennsylvania, there are currently more than 2,500 children waiting for adoption.

Every child deserves a sense of stability and a safe place to call home, so please join CONCERN and celebrate with us as you learn more about the joys and rewards of becoming an adoptive or a foster parent.

Founded in 1978, CONCERN a multi-service private non-profit 501(c)(3) human services organization dedicated to providing placement and treatment services to children and their families, providing a growing array of foster care, adoption and permanency, community-based, residential, and behavioral health services. Since then, more than 18,000 children and youth have been placed into CONCERN’s care.

A pioneer of treatment foster care, CONCERN believes that children placed in foster care should live in a traditional family setting in the community, rather than in a residential or institutional setting. Over the past 42 years, CONCERN has been at the forefront of innovative programs to meet the individual needs of the child and to promote the strengthening of the family unit, including assisting with the placement of nearly 2,000 children into adoptive families.

For more information about CONCERN and becoming an adoptive or a foster parent, please visit us at www.concern4kids.org.