Carlisle, Pa. -- The GIANT Company kicked off a new reusable bag program to provide additional support to community partners who are focused on eliminating hunger, improving the lives of children, and healing the planet.

The bags will rotate seasonally, retailing for $.99 cents each with $.50 cents from each sale going to the corresponding nonprofit.

“The GIANT Company is committed to building healthy communities, and this new reusable bag program is just one way we are better aligning with our corporate social responsibility efforts to make an even greater impact,” said Emily Steinkamp, manager of social impact, The GIANT Company.

In March, to help provide assistance for the youngest members of the community during the coronavirus pandemic, The GIANT Company donated $250,000 to support COVID-19 mitigation efforts.

Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia, Children’s National Hospital, Geisinger Janet Weis Children’s Hospital, Johns Hopkins Children’s Center, and Penn State Children’s Hospital each received $50,000.

“Our customers have generously joined with us to support our charitable giving efforts in the past and this is another way they can help give back to their local communities, while also healing the planet by using reusable bags when they shop.”

The first bag, which is available now, benefits eight Children's Miracle Network hospitals: The Children's Hospital of Philadelphia, Penn State Children's Hospital, Geisinger Janet Weis Children's Hospital, Children's National Medical Center, University of Virginia Children's Hospital, WVU Medicine Children's Hospital, Johns Hopkins Children's Center, and Pittsburgh Children's Hospital.

“The GIANT Company’s purpose and commitment to serve their communities is evident through their charitable efforts and year-round support,” said Clark Sweat, chief experience officer, Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals.

Customers can also make donations by rounding up their purchase at self-checkout or donating CHOICE Rewards points. The company will continue raising funds for CMN Hospitals this way through the end of August.

“For more than two decades, our customers have partnered with us in our fundraising efforts for CMN Hospitals because they know that every dollar raised is making a difference in the lives of children and families,” said John Ponnett, senior vice president of retail operations, The GIANT Company.

“Not only are these children’s hospitals on the frontlines of the pandemic, but they’re working to ensure the continuity of care for thousands of sick and injured children in our community. Our support has never been more critical than it is right now. These kids can’t wait and thanks to the generosity of our customers, they won’t have to."

The GIANT Company is one of the top 15 fundraisers in the country for CMN Hospitals. Customers, team members, and vendor partners have donated more than $48 million over the past 23 years in support of children’s health at local CMN Hospitals.

"Supporting CMN Hospitals through their reusable bag program is not only about helping change kids’ lives but supporting the environment for a better future for all of us and on behalf of the millions of children we serve each year, we thank them for creating such an innovative way to help us provide life-saving medical care, conduct critical research and so much more to those who need it most.”

In September through early next year, the reusable bag will have a hunger relief focus in support of regional food banks. In Spring 2021, customers can support Planet Bee Foundation, a nonprofit organization focused on driving awareness for pollinators in local communities.