As the school year returns, The GIANT Company is donating 10,000 bags filled with food, hygiene products, and school supplies to help support kids starting the school year.

Over the next two weeks, GIANT and MARTIN’S team members will partner with 36 local organizations to pack and distribute bags, providing kids with weekend meals and supplies.

“The GIANT Company believes everyone – especially our youngest minds – deserve access to food to reach their fullest potential, which is why we continue to take actionable steps to help eliminate hunger in our local communities,” said Jessica Groves, manager, community impact, The GIANT Company. “Research shows children have a hard time focusing on academics when they are hungry, so we are doing our part to help kids go back to school with the food and supplies they need to begin the school year with a fresh start.”

Each bag includes non-perishable food items such as cereal, trail mix, mac and cheese, granola bars, and applesauce, school supplies including notebook, pencils, crayons, glue sticks, and personal hygiene items like toothbrush, toothpaste, mouthwash, laundry detergent and deodorant.

“We are so grateful for The GIANT Company’s bag donation,” said EJ Fuller, director, Boys and Girls Club of Washington County. “The bags will help kids start the school year with confidence. Boys and Girls Club kids will greatly benefit from the donation and lessen the stress for their parents during back-to-school preparations, and for that, we are thankful.”

The GIANT Company’s donation is part of its 100th anniversary celebration efforts, which honors team members, customers, and the communities it serves. Building on its century-long commitment to grow strong, healthy communities, philanthropy is a cornerstone of the company’s anniversary celebration.

It is building its legacy by making donations and participating in volunteer activities aligned with its purpose of connecting families for a better future through efforts to eliminate hunger, change children’s lives, heal the planet, promote wellbeing, and foster a culture of inclusion and belonging.

