Bloomsburg, Pa. – As part of its mission to bring the arts to all communities throughout our region, The Exchange invites everyone to join us as we celebrate Earth Day 2021 with a free, all-ages drum circle in Bloomsburg's Town Park.

No musical experience is needed, and all ages are welcome! Come discover the joy of making music in a fun and engaging environment where connection, communication, collaboration, and creativity become the building blocks for celebrating community.

The drum circle, led by Mary Knysh, will take place in Bloomsburg Town Park in front of the bandshell at 6:00 p.m. on Thursday, April 22nd -- the 52nd annual Earth Day. Bring your own drum or noisemaker and something to sit on.

We also invite you to come make your own drum or other noisemaker for the event at The Children's Museum, at 2 East 7th Street in Bloomsburg. You can join us at the Museum's Mini Maker Faire, on Saturday, the 17th of April, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m, and also on the Museum's Two-Dollar Tuesday on April 20th from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Mary E. Knysh is the founder of Rhythmic Connections an innovative company advancing education, health, and creative development through drum circles and music improvisation. Mary is a cutting-edge workshop facilitator with a specialty in education, a trainer and consultant who uses music as a means for personal and organizational transformation through creativity, leadership, and non‐verbal communications. She is a professional musician, recording artist, and author. An international teacher/trainer with the Music for People organization, Mary is also an Orff Schulwerk clinician and teaching artist for the Pennsylvania Council of the Arts, Young Audiences of NJ, and New York BOCES. She is endorsed by Rhythm Band Instruments and Toca drum company and travels throughout the United States, Europe, and Asia offering conference presentations, clinics, teacher-trainings, performances, and workshops.

The Exchange has produced and presented arts programming for more than ten years. The Exchange Gallery at 24 East Main Street in Bloomsburg hosts themed exhibitions open to all artists of all ages and levels of experience all year every year; the next open-call show, of artwork inspired by comics, has the name "Images in Deliberate Sequence" and a due date of Saturday, May 1st, and the show will run from May 3rd through June 18th. The Exchange's Art Cart visits dozens of venues encouraging participants to bring out the beauty in themselves. Our Listening Rooms feature Blues, Roots, Folk, an Americana music live in an intimate setting -- now also available on-line -- and we will present a free album-release concert in Town Park by the Clarence Spady Band on May 26th at 7 p.m. On August 21st, we will present the 13th annual ArtFest on the Square in beautiful downtown Bloomsburg.

For more information about The Exchange, visit ExchangeArts.org or Facebook.com/ExchangeArtsDotOrg or call 570-317-2596.