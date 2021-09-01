Almost everyone has dealt with disasters in their lives – sometimes a natural disaster like a flood, sometimes an intimate disaster between friends.

The Exchange Gallery invites the public to an evening of music and stories from friends and neighbors who will share their experiences of misfortune.

The event will take place in the Exchange Gallery, 24 East Main Street in Bloomsburg, at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 8.

The theme, “Catastrophes, Cataclysms and Calamities: Dealing with Disasters," highlights the storytelling event and a corresponding Gallery exhibition, which commemorates the tenth anniversary of the worst flood in Bloomsburg's recorded history.

The art exhibition, “Watermark: A Community Album of the 2011 Flood,” has photographs by Eric Foster, Anthony Heier, Oren B. Helbok, and Robyn Madara Jay; artwork by Bob McCormick and Laurie McCants; and newspaper clippings provided by Anthony, Mitzi Lennartz, and Bob Webber. The show runs through Friday, Sept. 10th, with a reception that evening, 6-8 p.m.

Musician Paul Loomis will share his homegrown songs, and Laurie McCants, Tim Pelton, Mary Lenzini Howe, Michael Howe, Kamran Shams, Tara MacNish, and Oren B. Helbok will tell their stories of floods, COVID, and other trials and tribulations that they have experienced.

With limited audience seating available in the Exchange Gallery, please call or e-mail to make a free reservation: 570-317-2596; Exchange@ExchangeArts.org.



