Williamsport, Pa. — In celebration of the Little League World Series, City Alliance Church is launching a new preaching series called "Sermon on the Mound," a play on baseball mounds and Jesus' well-known "Sermon on the Mount."

The sermon series will start on Sunday, Aug. 6 and run for 4 weeks, until Aug. 27. Each item in the series will be family-friendly and, of course, themed around Christian teachings and Little League Baseball.

Nithin Thompson, Lead Pastor, remarks on the purpose of the message series: “Biblical writers would often use sports metaphors as a way to teach spiritual truths. So, we wanted to use timely methods to teach the timeless Truths of Scripture. We thought connecting this fun summer series to the Little League World Series, which is taking place in our town’s backyard, would be a great opportunity to do so!”

City Alliance Church will also open its doors during the Grand Slam Parade for parade-goers to use bathrooms and receive free water and popcorn on Aug. 14. All are welcome to stop in, whether a Little League fan, a baseball fan in general, or you have an interest in learning lessons about faith and life.

City Alliance Church is located on the corner of W. 4th St. and Elmira St. in Williamsport.

For more information on the "Sermon On The Mound" series, visit City Alliance Church online: cityalliance.org.

