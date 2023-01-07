A new music series is bringing a wide range of music talent to the Berwick area.

Sponsored by the Berwick Arts Association, with booking and sound by The Exchange, the Coffeehouse Series will feature regional, national, and international musicians in an intimate venue at 7 p.m. on the second Wednesday of every month.

The Coffeehouse Series will kick off at Anomaly Craft Brewing, 135 West Front Street, Berwick, on Wednesday, Feb. 8, with Bret Alexander performing.

Previously known as A Perfect Blend, Anomaly Brewing has added on craft beer to the same food and atmosphere they are known for.

Other performances in the Coffeehouse Series include: The Clarence Spady Band, March 8; Blues pianist and singer Dave Keyes and friends, April 12.

Later in the year, guitarists/singer-songwriters Claude Bourbon and Brooks Williams will make their Berwick debuts. Based in Europe, both of them will include the Coffeehouse Series on their American tours.

Bret Alexander, based in Northeastern Pennsylvania, began his career as a studio engineer in the late 1980s. There he met the members of what would become the band The Badlees. Signed to Polydor/A&M in 1995 with Bret playing the role of principal songwriter/guitarist/multi-instrumentalist, the band's self-produced album "River Songs" yielded two hit singles in 1996: "Fear of Falling" and "Angeline Is Coming Home."

Bret has toured and shared the stage with Robert Plant and Jimmy Page, Bob Seger, The Band, The Allman Brothers, Edwin McCain, Live, The Gin Blossoms, and countless others. His work has appeared on the Winter Olympic Games, MTV, The Real World, Extra, The VMAs, and various films and TV shows. As he has done for years, Bret continues to perform solo and in various other configurations, from duos to the full band.

The Badlees were inducted into the Central Pennsylvania Music Hall Of Fame in July 2021 and released their latest, self-titled album in Dec. 2022. For more information about Bret, visit bretalexanderonline.com.

