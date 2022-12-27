The community came out in support of The Salvation Army this holiday season, ensuring the nonprofit could give back to those in need.

The Salvation Army promoted its Red Kettle and the Festival of Trees Campaigns this season. The Red Kettle Campaign kicked off with its 4th Annual Breakfast on Nov. 16 at the Farrington Place and occurred through Christmas Eve. The Salvation Army has met its goals in the last two years. Last year, the Red Kettle Campaign surpassed its goal of $65,000 by raising around $75,000.

This year, even with the fierce winter weather ending the campaign a couple days early, the Red Kettle Campaign exceeded their 2022 goal of $70,000. Major Sheryl Hershey, the Salvation Army of Williamsport’s Corps Officer/Pastor, attributes the success of the campaign, “not only to the increase in the number of dedicated community volunteers (bell ringers) but also to the generosity and support of the members and businesses of Lycoming County.”

The 20th Annual Festival of Trees Campaign ran from Nov. 20 until Dec. 9 at the Lycoming Mall. This three-week event and live auction were sponsored by Roan Real Estate, Lycoming Mall, Backyard Broadcasting, Miele Manufacturing, and Big Lots of Muncy. The Festival of Trees Campaign provides business the opportunity to promote their business to the community while also supporting the Salvation Army.

A sponsorship entry fee of $75 earned each business a six-foot pre-lit artificial tree to decorate. Businesses were required to provide their own decorations for the tree along with at least $200 of incentives of their choice to be auctioned off. Thirty-nine trees entered this year’s Festival of the Trees Campaign.

Throughout the three weeks, the community may vote for the tree of their choice by donating money into the respective business’ voting boxes at the Lycoming Mall or at the place of business. Each dollar is equivalent to one vote. The event concluded on Dec. 9 with auctioneer Mike Roan of Roan Real Estate volunteering to assist in auctioning off the incentives provided by each business.

Two awards were presented at the event's end. The “People’s Choice” Award is provided to the business who received the most votes for their tree. The second award, “Best of the Festival” Award, is given to the business who raised the most proceeds through their voting boxes and money raised from auctioning off their incentives. This year, Wolf Run Veterinary Clinic took home both awards. The public spoke and raised $340 (votes) for the veterinary clinic’s tree. Wolf Run Veterinary Clinic raised a total of $1,129.

Laura Templeton, Public Relations and Resource Development Director at The Salvation Army, said “this event would not be possible without the management team at the Lycoming Mall, Deanna and Alan Miller, who have both served on the Festival of Trees committee for all 20 years.”

Templeton expressed her gratitude to all participants: “The Salvation Army thanks the generous businesses and individuals who helped this campaign raise just under $16,000 overall this year.”

Over the last 20 years, this event has raised more than $350,000, which enables the Salvation Army to help our neighbors in need — not just at Christmastime but whenever the need arises. While several changes in ownership of the Lycoming Mall in the past two decades has not impacted this event, the planning committee has had some preliminary discussions for back-up options in 2023 with the uncertainty of the mall’s future.

These campaigns help to provide support to our local community in a variety of ways. The Salvation Army uses these donations to assist with housing, rental assistance, utilities, bills, clothes, toys and food boxes for the year.

Through these donations, the Salvation Army provides a weekly food pantry, hygiene closet and vouchers for clothes and furniture. The Red Shield Community Garden, which is free to the public to not only gather food but also learn how to grow their own food, the Golden Ages Program and youth program rely on these donations to provide necessary support within our community.

Major Hershey reiterated that the Salvation Army would not be able to continue providing support for families within our community without the thoughtful donations from both individuals and businesses within Lycoming County. “We cannot thank the people in our community enough for the endless support and generosity you have shown the Salvation Army. You truly are the “Army” behind the Army!” Hershey said.

If you have not had a chance this Holiday Season and wish to make a donation to The Salvation Army, please send the donation to:

The Salvation Army of Williamsport

457 Market Street

Williamsport, PA 17701