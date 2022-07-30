Millport, Pa. — The Potter County Fair is set to begin Sunday, and there's plenty of opportunities for fun and food.

The fair runs from July 31 through Aug. 6 with the fair opening at 9 a.m. every day. Rides will operate until 10 p.m. Admission into the fair and parking will be free every day.

Wrist bands will be available to purchase for rides. Pricing is $8 on Sunday and $15 Monday through Friday. Those interested can also purchase tickets per ride.

This is the 86th annual event, and will once again feature the crowning of a new fair Queen.

The purpose of the fair queen is to "encourage the promotion of agricultural fairs and to create better relations between youth and adults," according to the county fair's website.

There will also be plenty of competitions for livestock including pigs, rabbits, and cattle. That's not the only competition, though. Blue ribbons will be awarded for best angel food cake, apple pie, and chocolate cake.

This year will also be the first time the fair will give out the Raymond, Evan, and Tristan Erway Memorial Scholarship. The scholarship honors members of the "Potter County fair family" that lost their lives in a fire earlier this year.

The scholarship was developed after a 15-year-old contacted the fair asking to donate one of their lambs to setup a fund. From their the fair board of directors worked to setup the scholarship, according to a post on from the fair on Facebook.

The main funding for the scholarship will come from the sale of livestock during the Junior Livestock Sale held Aug. 5 at 7 p.m.

Anyone can donate to the scholarship fund at one of the drop-off containers at the fair grounds throughout the week and donations can also be sent to the Potter County Fair Association.

The fair will also feature live music starting at 6 p.m. every night from a variety of local acts.

The Fair's Full Schedule:

