Wellsboro, Pa. — The 56th annual Tioga County Fair begins today and runs through Aug. 13. The fair will feature plenty of fun including a Grammy winning artist.

The cost to enter the fair is $8 per day for adults and children over 36 inches tall, children shorter than 36 inches get free entry. There're also weekly passes available for $40. Daily entry includes rides, but the weekly pass does not.

Parking at the fair grounds is free.

The gate opened at 3 p.m. today, but the fair will open at 10 a.m. for the rest of the week. Gates close at 11 p.m.

Those interested in carnival rides will be pleased, with rides opening at 5 p.m. Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, and Friday. Rides will begin at 12 p.m. on Wednesday and Saturday.

The fair will feature paid events like a rodeo, tractor pulls, and demolition derbies. Tickets for these events can be purchased here.

The main event is Grammy winning artist Rhonda Vincent. Known as the "Queen of Bluegrass," Vincent will be playing two shows Thursday Aug. 11. Tickets for these shows can be purchased here.

There will also be free musical entertainment daily.

The fair will also feature the return of the talent contest with over $950 in cash prizes available. The first place winner will receive $500 with the second and third place runners-up receiving $300 and $150, respectively.

There will also see the crowning of a new fair queen. The fair queen will receive a $500 scholarship, with the runner-up receiving $200.

The Fair's Full Schedule:

