Williamsport, Pa. – Those who were around in the summer of 2004 may fondly (or, not-so-fondly) remember the cacophony created by the Cicadas. This year, that brood–known as Brood X– is back.

In the upcoming weeks, billions of Cicadas from Brood X will begin to emerge across the Northeast after spending nearly two decades underground. Brood X is one of the largest and loudest of the 17-year Cicadas broods and they will certainly make their presence known.

As soon as Cicadas emerge from their underground homes, the quest to find the perfect mate begins. Male Cicadas emit a mating song by flexing small muscles in their abdomens known as tymbals. The song can reach up to 100 decibels. For comparison, the sound created by an average garbage disposal is about 80 decibels.

After mating, female Cicadas lay eggs into small grooves they carve in trees. The groove shelters the tiny eggs and the sap and fluids from the tree eventually provide food for the larvae once they hatch. After feeding on the tree, the young cicada larvae will eventually fall to the ground.

Once on the ground, the cicada larvae burrow into the dirt until they find a tasty tree root to munch on. Depending on the species, the tiny cicadas will stay close to their trusty tree root anywhere from 2 to 17 years before deciding its time to crawl up to the surface.

Did You Know? It was once assumed cicadas spent most of their time underground hibernating. Now, we know that cicadas remain active while underground creating burrows, digging, and finding fresh tree roots to munch on.

When they reach the surface, the cicada nymphs shed their exoskeleton. After shedding their skin, the fresh outer layer of skin begins to harden and their small wings begin to expand. Next, the adult cicadas take to the trees in search of their perfect mate.

Cicadas may be a little creepy looking, but they are perfectly harmless for humans. They do not sting or bite, and despite popular belief, they do not harm adult trees. However, if you were planning to plant a sapling it may be a good idea to wait until after Brood X to protect the young tree.

Importantly, the exoskeletons shed by the cicada nymphs is difficult for many animals–including dogs and cats–to digest. If eaten, the exoskeletons can splinter and may cause abdominal pain, bloody stools, or vomiting. It's a good idea to keep an eye on your pets and what they may be eating.

Brood X is expected to emerge sometime in the middle of May. Usually, they emerge after a warm rain. The first sign of the cicadas is usually the "chimneys," small mud build ups, located near the insect's hole in the ground.

Although they won't all emerge at the exact same time, by the end of May, most of Brood X should be out and about. After emerging, the insects have just 4 to 6 weeks to live, which may explain the passion with which they sing their summer symphony.

For those who want to get involved in some Cicada fun this year, a new mobile app called Cicada Safari, created by Dr. Gene Kritsky, will use the images and information submitted by the app's users to generate an interactive map of the Brood X's emergence.