Avis, Pa. – As Terrapin finalizes the most recent expansion of its Avis plant, the company announced that it aims to hire a number of motivated professionals interested in pursuing careers in cannabis.

Terrapin will host a Virtual Hiring Fair on Dec. 1 and Dec. 2 for all interested candidates.



Open positions include shipping team, harvest team, flower packager and lab packager.



The company said that they wants to get to know candidates and to find passionate, talented new members for their team.





Any interested applicants are required to register for and attend the Virtual Hiring Fair to be considered for a position with Terrapin.

Applications will be accepted until Nov. 30, 2020.