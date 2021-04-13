South Williamsport, Pa. -- The Central PA Tennis Center hopes to grow the sport of tennis this summer by offering a series of one-week camps for area youths at the South Williamsport Park Tennis Courts.

Tennis in the Park will provide instruction for all levels of play – beginner to high advanced – for participants between the ages of 5 and 18. Rackets will be provided if needed.

Newcomers will learn the game’s basics, and instruction for experienced players will focus on fine-tuning strokes, volleys, slices, overheads and serves.

“Tennis is truly a lifetime sport. We have people well into their 80s playing at the Central PATennis Center,” said Karen Hooker, owner of the South Williamsport-based facility. “One of our chief objectives is to introduce and grow the game. The summer sessions will be a fun way to help meet that goal.”

The camps are scheduled Monday through Friday for the weeks of June 21, June 28, July 19 and Aug. 2. Times will be 1-2 p.m. for ages 5-8, 2-3 p.m. for ages 9-11 and 3-4 p.m. for ages 12 and up. In the event of inclement weather, activity will be moved inside to the Central PA Tennis Center.

Instruction will be led by John Dorner, head pro at the Central PA Tennis Center. He’ll be assisted by Theresa Summerson, Mike Walizer, and Hooker.

Support comes from the South Williamsport Community Improvement Association and the United States Tennis Association, making Tennis in the Park is offered at a reduced rate of $25 per player per week and $20 per player if more than one sibling is registering for the same week of camp. Sibling discount is not available through the online registration. A tee shirt will be given to each player.

Click here for more information and to register, or call 570-326-2828.