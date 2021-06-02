Williamsport, Pa. -- Did you know the James V. Brown Library operates a bookstore? The store sells quality adult and children’s books, audio books, DVDs, and music CDs for sale – all at bargain prices!

Want ten good reasons to shop at the Friends bookstore?

1. Adult books in many subjects including fiction, mystery, and romance.

2. Great selection of children’s and young adult books.

3. Frequent additions of new book titles.

4. Audio books, DVDs , and music CDs included in the collection.

5. All books in near-new condition.

6. Bargain prices ranging from $.50-$1.00 for children’s books and $1.00-$2.00 for adult books.

7. Specials every month for Friends of the Library members.

8. Convenient shopping hours:

Monday. 10:30 am-1:30pm

Tuesday. 1:30pm-4:30pm

Wednesday. 1:30pm-4:30pm

Thursday. Closed

Friday. 10:30am-1:30pm

Saturday. 10:30am-1:30pm

Sunday. Closed

9. Easily accessible location on the third floor of the Welch Wing of JVBrown Library.

10. All money earned from sales goes directly to support the library’s service mission.