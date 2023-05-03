Berwick, Pa. — The Berwick Teen Center recently raised over $21,000 for families affected by pediatric cancer at a fundraiser last month.
Teen center raises money for pediatric cancer families
The teen center held a telethon on April 30 and exceeded all expectations, organizers say. Community members, including Mayor Tim Burke, manned the phones during the event, which the center livestreamed on Facebook.
All of the money raised goes to ThinkBIG Pediatric Cancer Fund and directly helps families effected by pediatric cancer. ThinkBIG helps provide financial support for everyday cost of living and unpaid medical bills.
NCPA Staff
This story was compiled by an NCPA staff reporter from submitted news. To see a list of our editorial staff please visit our staff directory.
