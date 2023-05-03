Teen center fundraiser

The Berwick Teen Center and community members came together recently to raise money for the ThinkBIG Pediatric Cancer Fund.

 Berwick Teen Center Facebook

Berwick, Pa. — The Berwick Teen Center recently raised over $21,000 for families affected by pediatric cancer at a fundraiser last month.

The teen center held a telethon on April 30 and exceeded all expectations, organizers say. Community members, including Mayor Tim Burke, manned the  phones during the event, which the center livestreamed on Facebook.
 
All of the money raised goes to ThinkBIG Pediatric Cancer Fund and directly helps families effected by pediatric cancer. ThinkBIG helps provide financial support for everyday cost of living and unpaid medical bills.

Keep your news local

Access to independent, local news is important, do you agree?

We work hard to deliver timely, relevant news, for free. 100% of your contribution to NorthcentralPa.com goes directly to helping us cover news and events in the region.

Thank you for saying that local news matters!

Tags

This story was compiled by an NCPA staff reporter from submitted news. To see a list of our editorial staff please visit our staff directory.