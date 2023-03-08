The 6th Annual Taste of the Town event returns this April at the Bloomsburg Fairgrounds.

Organized by the Ronald McDonald House of Danville, the event will take place on Saturday, April 15 from 6:00 to 10:00 p.m. at the Bloomsburg Fairgrounds Industrial Arts Building.

Tickets include food, wine, spirit and beer samples, basket raffles, and live entertainment featuring The Pepper Street Band.

Vendors include:

New Trail Brewing Co.

Bouchette Vineyards

Wild For Salmon

Real Taste 570

5 Schmucks Winery

Sweeter Side Desserts

Iron Vines Winery

Chip LaRue Sweet BBQ

Brandywine Branch Distillery

DuBelicious Grille

Shane’s Sandwich Shack and Snacks

BJ’s M Street Tavern & Oyster Bar

Country Pride Food

Cherry Hill Farm

Proceeds support Ronald McDonald House of Danville. The Ronald McDonald House of Danville provides families with sick children a home-away-from-home, keeping them close to the care they need, when they need it the most.

To learn more about Taste of the Town or to purchase tickets, visit www.rmhdanville.org.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox. More from this section +4 The Totally Ninja Raccoons invade Williamsport schools