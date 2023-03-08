The 6th Annual Taste of the Town event returns this April at the Bloomsburg Fairgrounds.
Organized by the Ronald McDonald House of Danville, the event will take place on Saturday, April 15 from 6:00 to 10:00 p.m. at the Bloomsburg Fairgrounds Industrial Arts Building.
Tickets include food, wine, spirit and beer samples, basket raffles, and live entertainment featuring The Pepper Street Band.
Vendors include:
- New Trail Brewing Co.
- Bouchette Vineyards
- Wild For Salmon
- Real Taste 570
- 5 Schmucks Winery
- Sweeter Side Desserts
- Iron Vines Winery
- Chip LaRue Sweet BBQ
- Brandywine Branch Distillery
- DuBelicious Grille
- Shane’s Sandwich Shack and Snacks
- BJ’s M Street Tavern & Oyster Bar
- Country Pride Food
- Cherry Hill Farm
Proceeds support Ronald McDonald House of Danville. The Ronald McDonald House of Danville provides families with sick children a home-away-from-home, keeping them close to the care they need, when they need it the most.
To learn more about Taste of the Town or to purchase tickets, visit www.rmhdanville.org.