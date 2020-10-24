Montoursville, Pa. – Elysian Fields Equestrian Center invites the community to come experience the haunted barn of Tallman Hollow.

Beginning Sunday, Oct. 25, and running through Halloween night, Elysian Fields will hold their first family fun haunted barn event.

The event will feature a growing list of activities to celebrate the third-year anniversary of their Tallman Hollow location.

The event will include a multitude of events for all ages.

There will be food vendors, face painting, live musics, horseback riding, hay rides, and of course the haunted barn. Arts and craft vendors will also be on site. The cost is only $10 per carload.

“This is our first year doing it. We just wanted to get the word out and let everyone have a good time. It’s really been a terrible year for everybody in terms of doing things, so this should be fun,” Robert Schnars of Elysian Fields said.

Schnars described the haunted barn walk-through as "incredible," and expressed his gratitude for all the sponsors involved in helping with this event, including decorating the stalls.

There will be no touching of any kind from the volunteers and participants helping to put on the show.

Alcohol will be available for purchase on-site from Boom City Brewing Company.

Prior to the start of "Mischief Night" on Friday, Oct. 30th, they also will host a ribbon-cutting ceremony to commemorate joining the Williamsport Chamber of Commerce at 4:30.

Schnars says there will be plenty of parking and has a five acre field prepared to hold up to 500 cars, if need be.

The event will run nightly from 5 to 10 p.m.

A portion of the proceeds will go to Heroes Helping Horses-Horses Healing Heroes, also known as 6H.

6H is a program at Elysian Fields Equestrian Center molded to support veterans, first responders, and law enforcement.

On the 22nd of every month, first responders and their families are invited from 6 to 9 p.m. to come to the center for horseback riding and interaction as a de-stressor, free of charge.

For more information and to buy tickets ahead of time, visit ElysianFieldsec.com