Williamsport, Pa. – The James V. Brown Library, 19 E. Fourth St., is celebrating the 11th anniversary of Take Your Child to the Library Day with special activities on Saturday, Feb. 5 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Take Your Child to the Library Day is an international initiative that encourages families everywhere to take their children to their local library. Launched in 2011 in Connecticut, the event raises community awareness about the importance of the library in the life of a child, and promotes library services and programs for children and families. Join the celebration!

Activities include a play area in the first-floor children’s, a family scavenger hunt, new games for the Creativity Zone, a new Lego wall in the tween/teen area, and fun book giveaways to build home libraries. Come spin a fun prize wheel for a chance to win a squishee fidget, light-up bracelet, bookmark and other surprises. Every child who comes to the library will receive a free book, while supplies last.

Thanks to the Friends of the James V. Brown Library, children who stop by the Friends Favorites Bookstore on the third floor of the Welch Wing that day will also receive a free book.

The event was developed to spotlight libraries as vital community resources that enrich, educate and entertain -- and to encourage families everywhere to take their children to their local libraries.

“Since its inception, Take Your Child to the Library Day activities have been made available to more than 39 million individuals and families across the U.S. and in countries around the globe,” said Jennifer Keohane, Connecticut Library Consortium’s Executive Director.

"Library books and technology open up access to the world and fuel children’s curiosity and passions. And library programs provide myriad opportunities for learning, discovering, making friends, and having fun! If you want your children to become thoughtful, engaged citizens, start by bringing them to the library – on Take Your Child to the Library Day or any day.”