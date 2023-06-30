Ring in the summer with an immersive firefly experience at the Robert Porter Allen Natural Area this July.

Combining art, science, and nature, the event is a collaborative effort between Bucknell University and the team behind the natural area project.

The event will begin on July 6 at 8:15 p.m. at the entrance of the natural area, located at 1722 Sylvan Dell Rd, Armstrong Township, PA 17702.

Visual artist Diana Lehr will display a firefly video, titled "A Midsummer Nocturne," to invite the viewer into "a world that is often unnoticed," according to a release from the Lycoming Arts, a sponsor of the event.

The experience will take viewers into a darkened barn on the preserve where professor and firefly expert Sarah Lower of Bucknell University will give viewers a dose of science education. Lower will discuss the environmental conditions necessary for fireflies to flourish, and how they are working to create that possibility at the natural area.

After Sarah's talk, Lehr's video will begin, "allowing the audience to bear witness to increasingly overlooked world of these magical creatures," states the release.

Viewers will venture out from the barn space to the various paths leading to the natural area as Sarah leads a walking tour alongside some Bucknell University students.

The population of fireflies is rapidly dwindling as a result of climate change, with scientists attributing the population loss to light pollution, pesticides, and habitat loss, The Hill reported. This event honors the beauty and power of the creatures at the same time that it calls for more attention to conservation and sustainability efforts.

Firefly crafts will be provided to kids in attendance, courtesy of Lycoming Arts.

