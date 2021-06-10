Lewisburg, Pa. - Rohrer Bus, a local school transportation company that provides busing for 20 districts in Central and Northeast Pennsylvania, is hosting a "Test Drive a School Bus" event this Saturday where anyone can take a school bus for a test drive around an enclosed lot.
The event will be held at the following locations on June 12 from 9 to 1 p.m.:
- Rohrer Bus's Selinsgrove Parking Lot, 2585 State Rt. 522, Selinsgrove (Keystone Builder's Lot across from the old Police Barracks on Route 522)
- Rohrer Bus Lewisburg Office, 190 Pik Rite Lane, Lewisburg
- Harvest Union County Church Parking Lot, 115 Freedom Road, Mifflinburg
Anyone can try their hand at driving a school bus as long as they are at least 21 years of age and hold a valid driver's license. The test drive is free with no strings attached, and drivers with children are invited to bring them along for the ride.
Applications to become a bus driver will be available on-site for those who discover that they love driving a school bus.
Guests will be given a tour around the school bus, educated about the various buttons and controls, and guided through the test drive course by a professional School Bus Trainer. They will then be behind the wheel of a modern school bus with comfortable driver seating and an automatic transmission.
Health and safety precautions will be taken in accordance with CDC and state guidance which includes wearing a facemask while on a bus.
Rohrer has held two Test Drive events this year in the Harrisburg area, one on April 24 and one on May 23. Attendees report having a great time, and some are even on their way to becoming licensed bus drivers. Most test drivers said that driving a school bus is much less intimidating than it seems.
“It was actually really fun!” attested Brittany Smith of Mechanicsburg, who test drove a school bus on April 24.
“I was nervous to try driving a school bus, but when my trainer walked me through all of the buttons and I started driving through the course, it wasn’t as scary as I thought it’d be. If anyone is thinking about whether they should try or not, I would definitely say try!”
“Our drivers have put forth a heroic effort during this uncertain year and we are looking for more individuals who are willing to make a difference in their community.” says David Schrantz, Vice President of Rohrer Bus.
“We hope by test driving a school bus, more people will gain the confidence to drive such a large vehicle. Many of our drivers will tell you that they now feel safer driving their bus than their personal vehicle," Schrantz said.