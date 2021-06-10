Lewisburg, Pa. - Rohrer Bus, a local school transportation company that provides busing for 20 districts in Central and Northeast Pennsylvania, is hosting a "Test Drive a School Bus" event this Saturday where anyone can take a school bus for a test drive around an enclosed lot.

The event will be held at the following locations on June 12 from 9 to 1 p.m.:

Rohrer Bus's Selinsgrove Parking Lot, 2585 State Rt. 522, Selinsgrove (Keystone Builder's Lot across from the old Police Barracks on Route 522)

Rohrer Bus Lewisburg Office, 190 Pik Rite Lane, Lewisburg

Harvest Union County Church Parking Lot, 115 Freedom Road, Mifflinburg

Anyone can try their hand at driving a school bus as long as they are at least 21 years of age and hold a valid driver's license. The test drive is free with no strings attached, and drivers with children are invited to bring them along for the ride.

Applications to become a bus driver will be available on-site for those who discover that they love driving a school bus.

Guests will be given a tour around the school bus, educated about the various buttons and controls, and guided through the test drive course by a professional School Bus Trainer. They will then be behind the wheel of a modern school bus with comfortable driver seating and an automatic transmission.

Health and safety precautions will be taken in accordance with CDC and state guidance which includes wearing a facemask while on a bus.

Rohrer has held two Test Drive events this year in the Harrisburg area, one on April 24 and one on May 23. Attendees report having a great time, and some are even on their way to becoming licensed bus drivers. Most test drivers said that driving a school bus is much less intimidating than it seems.

“It was actually really fun!” attested Brittany Smith of Mechanicsburg, who test drove a school bus on April 24.

“I was nervous to try driving a school bus, but when my trainer walked me through all of the buttons and I started driving through the course, it wasn’t as scary as I thought it’d be. If anyone is thinking about whether they should try or not, I would definitely say try!”

“Our drivers have put forth a heroic effort during this uncertain year and we are looking for more individuals who are willing to make a difference in their community.” says David Schrantz, Vice President of Rohrer Bus.

“We hope by test driving a school bus, more people will gain the confidence to drive such a large vehicle. Many of our drivers will tell you that they now feel safer driving their bus than their personal vehicle," Schrantz said.

