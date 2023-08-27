Danville, Pa. — The Danville Heritage Festival is inviting members of the community to enjoy a scenic train ride along the Susquehanna River and old canal route.

Tickets are available for one of three round trips on Saturday, Sept. 9.

The train excursions will take place in vintage passenger cars and the train rides will run rain or shine.

Trips depart from Danville Middle School at 11 a.m.; 1:30 p.m.; and 3:30 p.m. The 11 and 1:30 train trips both depart towards Bloomsburg, while the 3:30 trip heads towards Northumberland.

Ticket prices are $15 per person and the ticket is non-refundable. Children two or younger are free of charge.Tickets will be on sale until Friday, Sept. 8 online and can be purchased here.

The Vintage Train excursions are provided by The Danville Business Alliance, Danville Heritage Festival, North Shore Railroad and Penn Valley Railroad.

After ticket purchase, tickets will be available for pick-up the day of the event or picked up prior to the event at The Danville Business Alliance Office. The office is located at 620 Mill st.

