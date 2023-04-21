Muncy, Pa. — A local company is helping outdoor enthusiasts change up their gear tomorrow with a swap meet.

The Rich Port Adventure Company is hosting its inaugural Earth Day Gear Swap Meet tomorrow from 4-9 p.m. at its shop on Angletown Road in Muncy. Hikers, bikers, and boaters can bring their used gear to trade or sell during the event.

In addition to the swap meet, the Rich Port Cafe food truck and in-house cafe will be serving up drinks and other fare. There will be a bounce house and swings for the kids to enjoy, as well as music.

Rich Port will also be offering deals and discounts on fishing, kayaking, snowboard, hiking, and biking equipment.

Owner Orlando Rodriquez and his wife, Jessica, started renting outdoor equipment as a side gig in 2019, but since then, the business has grown to a brick-and-mortar location along the Susquehanna River.

For more information, call 570-692-2537.